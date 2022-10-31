Coaches Corner: Hinton volleyball is ready to give it their all at the state volleyball tournament

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A state tournament for any sport is something that teams work hard for and look forward to all season.

The Hinton Blackhawks volleyball team have been on a great run all season sitting at 26-2 on their way into the state tournament for the first time since 2013. The Blackhawks enter the tournament as the Class 2A Region 2 Champions hoping to make a deep run.

The Blackhawks enter the tournament as the #4 seed taking on #5 Denver, a team they already beat by a 2-1 decision on October 8 in the Western Christian Tournament.

Hinton co-head coaches Kate Ortegren and Robin Mohr join KTIV’s Amber Salas on this week’s Coaches Corner to talk about the Blackhawks special season, discuss the family aspect of the team, and preview the Blackhawks matchup against Denver on Tuesday.

The Hinton Blackhawks celebrate punching their ticket to the state volleyball tournament after a 3-0 sweep over Ridge View (KTIV)

