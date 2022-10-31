County supervisor candidate says ‘planning’ for over-budget jail went poorly

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Damage to Woodbury County’s new law enforcement center has raised transparency and cost concerns. Leaders admit the project is over budget, but they say the Law Enforcement Authority is being transparent when it comes to cost.

Woodbury County’s new jail complex is still under construction, but it’s over budget. One candidate for county supervisor says officials have been less than transparent.

“So I supported this construction. But as we go forward, we’re concerned about over-budgeting. It’s behind schedule. I’m worried that there will be things that come up that are unexpected because I don’t think planning went well at all.”

That’s Jeremy Dumkrieger, a candidate for Woodbury County Supervisor District 2. He says the county does need a new law enforcement complex, but the ballooning costs are bad news for taxpayers.

County officials tell KTIV News 4 that the project is more than $14 million over budget. His opponent. Dan Bittinger defended the project on Monday.

“My greatest thing is, if I get in let’s get the job finished. Let’s get this thing done. And let’s get those federal contracts, that federal revenue coming in so that we can pay that debt back on the jail,” said Dan Bittinger, a contender for district 2.

Dumkrieger says county officials haven’t allowed him to visit the jail, despite a government certification he obtained to get on-site. County officials acknowledged he completed the safety course but hasn’t completed localized training with the contractor.

“But if you look back there, though, my understanding is that six of those panels, the 40-foot panels fell over, I’m still waiting to see exactly how much each of those costs. They’re saying the insurance will cover it, but we all know insurance, which is deductible and all that stuff, right,” said Dumkrieger.

Leaders confirmed the panels were damaged on October 11. The Law Enforcement Authority is expected to release an incident report about the damage at its next meeting on November 8.

Right now, leaders say the damage won’t prevent the complex from opening late next summer, as previously expected.

