Crash causing delays on I-29 south of Salix according to the Iowa Department of Roads 511 alert map.

Salix, Iowa (KTIV) We heard reports on the scanner that there may be an accident causing traffic delays on I-29 south of Salix.

According to the Iowa Department of Roads 511 map, there is an accident causing delays in the southbound lane. Please be prepared for emergency crews if you are heading south on I-29, 17 miles south of Salix. Iowa 511 link: https://tinyurl.com/5frxukyj

We did call the Monona County Sheriff’s office but they were unable to confirm any information at this time.

We have a reporter heading to the scene and will bring you the very latest as soon as details are released.

