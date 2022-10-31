Crash causing delays on I-29 south of Salix according to the Iowa Department of Roads 511 alert map.

(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 11:29 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Salix, Iowa (KTIV) We heard reports on the scanner that there may be an accident causing traffic delays on I-29 south of Salix.

According to the Iowa Department of Roads 511 map, there is an accident causing delays in the southbound lane. Please be prepared for emergency crews if you are heading south on I-29, 17 miles south of Salix. Iowa 511 link: https://tinyurl.com/5frxukyj

We did call the Monona County Sheriff’s office but they were unable to confirm any information at this time.

We have a reporter heading to the scene and will bring you the very latest as soon as details are released.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police mugshot of 19-year-old Joseph Nathan Cruz, double murder suspect.
Update: Sioux City Police release mugshot of double-murder suspect
Gunderson's Jewelers was robbed by men carrying sledgehammers to break glass cases.
Sioux City Police investigate jewelry-store robbery
Four-year-old child found deceased in Fairbank, Iowa pond
water
No injuries after car sunk in Missouri River in Sioux City
Trump’s ‘Save America Rally’ comes to Sioux City

Latest News

Business Spotlight: Builders Sharpening & Service
Business Spotlight: Builders Sharpening & Service
Remsen hosted their annual Oktoberfest celebration over the weekend
Remsen, IA hosts Oktoberfest celebration
Oktoberfest celebration in Remsen, IA
Senator Chuck Grassley speaks to a crowd at Dordt University during the dedication of 3 new ag...
Dordt hosts a dedication for new agriculture facilities