DECISION 2022: Iowa State Senate District 1 Candidate Jackie Smith

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - District 1 State Senator Jackie Smith, of Sioux City, is running for reelection to her seat in the Iowa State Senate.

“Senator, why are you the best candidate for the Iowa Senate?” asked Matt Breen. “You know, I’m born and raised in Sioux City,” said Sen. Jackie Smith, (D) Iowa Senate District 1 Candidate. “I’ve worked in my Senate district. I’ve lived here all my life. I think I have a good grasp of the policies that are needed to help our families grow and prosper. That would be good education, good-paying jobs, that would be a level playing field. Most people want the same thing. They want to make a good living, they want a safe neighborhood, a good education system. And, quite honestly, recently what has come out is that people want to feel connected to each other. So, that’s what I work for.”

“If you’re re-elected, what’s “job one” for you?” asked Breen. “It’s going to be continuing to fight for a good public education,” said Smith. “I see that as the ‘number one’ even-outer if you want to say. It levels the playing field. And, it helps our kids get jobs after they graduate, whether that be a community college, a trade, or a college education.”

“Democrats are still in the minority in the Senate in Des Moines,” said Breen. “So, how do you, as a Democrat, get things done in Des Moines for your constituents back here in northwest Iowa?” “Well, first of all, you have to listen to your constituents,” said Smith. “I’ve made an effort to connect. I’ve knocked on close to 5,000 doors. I don’t know if I’ll quite make it, but I’ve knocked on doors, and I’ve talked to families. Those are stories, there are issues that you can take with you to Des Moines. That’s how you become effective in the minority. You can introduce legislation on child care, or whether it’s as simple as window tint, of course bold education policies. You know, it’s about reaching out to other people. Believe it, or not, most of what we do is bipartisan. What rises to the top are the culture issues, or how you might fund something. The budget is the determiner of everything. It’s how we budget.”

