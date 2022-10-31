DECISION 2022: Iowa State Senate District 1 Candidate Rocky De Witt

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Republican Rocky De Witt is running for the District 1 seat in the Iowa State Senate.

“Rocky, why are you the best candidate for the Iowa Senate?” asked Matt Breen. “Matt, I’m the best candidate because I won’t just talk about working across the aisle, I will actually listen to both sides” said Rocky De Witt, (R) Iowa Senate District 1 Candidate. “My opponent has a pretty good track record of talking about working across the aisle, but her voting record says different. You look at her voting record and it’s just party line.”

“What’s your “number one” priority if elected?” asked Breen. “We need to on the track of getting our property taxes down, getting our personal income taxes down,” said De Witt. “I want to make sure we get that primarily. And then explore some business options for western Iowa.”

“Republicans have the majority in the Senate and the House, so compromise isn’t necessary to get things done in Des Moines,” said De Witt. “But, you represent every constituent in your district. If elected, will you push for their priorities if they differ from your own?” “Of course I will because right now I sit on a board that’s got five Republicans of a five-member board,” said De Witt. “On the big ticket issues, on the big important issues, it’s rare to have a 5-0 vote. We’re often 4-1, or 3-2, or 2-3. So, I think that proves, if anyone has really been watching, that I don’t just vote party line. For example, I’m strong on landowners rights. I want to make sure the landowners have the right to do... within their rights, within the law, within existing zoning. For anyone that has been paying attention, that I’m paying attention to what the landowners want and so forth.”

