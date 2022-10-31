A fang-tastic & warm Halloween

A fang-tastic & warm Halloween(KTIV)
By Jacob Howard
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good afternoon and happy Halloween, Siouxland! We started off in the 20s and 30s this morning, but we have now warmed into the 40s and 50s this hour. Wind is also out of the south southeast up to 15 miles per hour.

For the rest of today, we will see plenty of sunshine and blue skies that will allow our highs to climb into the upper 60s and low 70s with our wind out of the southwest up to 10 miles per hour. Looking to be another warm day across Siouxland.

Tonight, looks nice too! If you have plans to trick or treat well it’s going to be perfect weather. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s and low 50s as you head out the door with winds out of the south southeast up to 10 miles per hour. Tonight’s lows will be in the upper 30s and low 40s.

For the rest of the week, we will see above normal highs for this time of year as they climb into the mid to upper 70s, but we do have a rain chance towards the end of the week as a strong cold front moves through Siouxland.

I’ll have more details in my full weather on News at Noon!

