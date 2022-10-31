Hairball returns to the Tyson on Feb. 17

By Kim Fickett
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Tyson Events Center will once again host Hairball at 8 p.m., Friday, Feb. 17.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m., Friday, Nov. 4, at PrimebankTix.com or by visiting the Primebank Box Office. Those who are interested in attending can save when they buy tickets before Feb. 1. Advance tickets are $25 and will increase to $30 after Feb. 1.

Hairball is a Rock & Roll two-hour experience paying homage to some of the biggest arena acts in the world such as, Van Halen, KISS, Motley Crue, Queen, Journey, and Aerosmith.

2023 finds Hairball celebrating its 23rd year of performing.

