Henry Doorly Zoo reopens exhibits after no further cases of Avian Flu detected

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium have announced the reopening of its Lied Jungle and Desert Dome beginning Monday, Oct. 31.

According to a news release issued by the zoo, no further cases of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) have been identified on zoo grounds after two Pink-backed pelicans died of HPAI on Oct. 13 and 14.

The Lee G. Simmons Aviary will remain closed as the zoo moves from level 5 to level 4 of its prevention and response plan. Veterinary staff have tested several birds from the Simmons Aviary and the Madagascar outdoor exhibit for HPAI and all results have been negative. The four remaining Pink-backed pelicans tested negative for HPAI and are in good health. These pelicans have been moved to an indoor location for the winter. No other birds at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium have shown any symptoms or required testing.

Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium said they have taken multiple steps to reduce the number of wild waterfowl from lingering on zoo grounds. Two inflatable tube men have been strategically placed on the lagoon to deter wild geese and ducks from landing due to their erratic arm movements. The guest path is being washed down each morning to remove any waterfowl fecal material, and the most at-risk birds in the Dome have been moved to an off-exhibit holding area until the zoo moves to a lower response level.

There is also a “foot bath” mat at the entrance to the Lied Jungle that the Zoo is asking all guests to step in as a precaution. The Simmons Aviary is the zoo’s highest-risk area and will not reopen until the zoo is able to move down to response level 2.

“Our Aviary holds many susceptible waterfowl species and is open to wild birds, although only birds smaller than sparrows can actually get in,” said Dr. Sarah Woodhouse, director of animal health for Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium. “The Aviary is also near the lagoon where the wild waterfowl hang out, which makes it very likely that guests could unintentionally step into fecal matter of wild birds and walk it into the Aviary. Our number one priority is always to protect our birds and guard against any potential spread of Avian influenza. At a level 4, precautions also remain in place for staff in bird areas including foot baths, limited access, and protective clothing.”

