I-29 closed for several hours after car vs semi accident near Whiting, IA

Accident south of Salix on I-29 closes southbound traffic.
By Dean Welte
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WHITING, Iowa (KTIV) - A section of Interstate 29 had to be closed for several hours after an accident caused a semi to tip over.

The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at about 10 a.m. on Oct. 30 just west of Whiting, Iowa. It involved a semi driven by Benjamin Wheeler of Fremont, Ohio and a car driven by 43-year-old Chad Miller of Edgerton, Minnesota.

According to the ISP’s crash report, Miller was driving southbound in the northbound lanes of I-29 when they struck the semi. This caused the semi’s tanker to overturn, which was full of anhydrous ammonia. As a safety precaution, a section of I-29 was shut down. Traffic was rerouted until the accident was cleared.

The driver of the car, Miller, was the only injury reported from the crash. They were sent to a nearby hospital for treatment, but the extent of their injuries is not known at this time.

