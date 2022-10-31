Kids unlikely to get fentanyl in their Halloween candy, but officials still urge caution

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The time to dress up and go door to door looking for candy is almost here. And with the fun of trick-or-treating comes the annual safety warnings.

But this year, law enforcement agencies are asking parents to be extra cautious with what their kids have in their candy bags.

While cases of dangerous substances being placed in trick-or-treat bags are rare, there have been reports of drugs being found in kids’ baskets, like in New Jersey, where a mom found heroin in her son’s Halloween candy. In Wisconsin, a parent found meth in a trick-or-treat bag and caused an entire town to throw away gathered Halloween candy.

But in the end, when it comes to trick-or-treating safety, the most common cause of emergency room visits is when kids are hit by cars.

“You should really look at the candy and make sure there are no tamper marks or injection marks and that the wrappers haven’t been tampered with,” said Lea Mathison with MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center. “You really have to evaluate what you let your kids have. Don’t go to cities you don’t know. Take your kids to the trunk or treating events where you know the people and the community where you know it’s going to be safe.”

To keep kids safe, parents are recommended to throw away any candy that has already been opened or seems to have been tampered with.

