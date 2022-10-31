Lyon Co. Sheriff’s Office investigates stabbing

Stabbing
By Kim Fickett
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GEORGE, Iowa (KUOO) - Authorities are investigating a weekend stabbing in George, Iowa, according to reports by KUOO Radio.

KUOO Radio said the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called around 8 a.m., Sunday, Oct. 30, to the 300 block of East Indiana in George after getting a report of a person who had been stabbed. It was determined the 24-year-old victim had been stabbed multiple times.

The victim was transported to the Rock Rapids hospital and then transferred by air to a Sioux Falls hospital.

Other details into the incident haven’t been released, however authorities say there is no threat to public safety.

