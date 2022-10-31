Norfolk, NE man held on multiple charges following assault of 18-year-old

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - An incident on Saturday, Oct. 29 in Norfolk, Neb. escalated once Norfolk Police had the suspect in custody.

According to the Norfolk Police Department, it was at 2:44 p.m. when they responded to a residence in the 100 block of East Phillip Avenue for a disturbance. Upon arrival, they spoke to an 18-year-old female who stated she had been assaulted by Edward L. Childress, 39, of Norfolk.

She explained that she and Childress were in a verbal argument that escalated to the point where Childress struck her in the face several times. According to the news release, the victim had red marks on her face from the assault, which occurred in front of several children.

Norfolk Police placed Childress into custody and transported him to the Norfolk City Jail. At the jail, Childress became aggressive, refused to cooperate in the booking procedure, and attempted to punch an officer.

He was arrested for third-degree assault, child abuse, obstructing a peace officer, resisting arrest, and attempted assault on a police officer. Childress was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.

