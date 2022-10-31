Police identify two killed in Sioux City shooting on Saturday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Police have identified the two people killed Saturday in a Sioux City shooting.

According to the Sioux City Police Department, the victims were Sioux City residents 19-year-old Anthony Williams and 21-year-old Carlos Ray Aguirre.

Police have already arrested a suspect in this shooting, 19-year-old Joseph Cruz. He is currently facing two counts of second-degree murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon and willful injury.

The shooting was reported at about 2:15 a.m. Saturday at 1421 West 5th Street. Court documents say officers found both Aguirre and Williams unresponsive on the floor when they arrived at the house. Aguirre was pronounced dead at the scene while Williams was pronounced dead at a local hospital a short time later.

Documents say Aguirre had at least two gunshot wounds while Williams had at least one. Cruz knew both victims and was actually a cousin of Williams.

Investigators say Cruz and Aguirre had recently gotten into disagreements over firearms. Allegedly, Cruz wanted a firearm that Aguirre had on his person and the two began fighting over it.

At one point, investigators say Cruz got the firearm and shot several rounds, hitting both Aguirre and Williams. After the shooting, Cruz went to a Sioux City hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was arrested and taken to the Woodbury County Jail after he was treated for his injury.

Documents say Cruz has admitted to shooting Aguirre out of anger. But he denied shooting Williams, stating he would not shoot his own cousin but does not remember how Williams got shot.

The second-degree murder charges come from the deaths of Aguirre and Williams. But the intimidation and willful injury charges come from a separate shooting back in August.

Documents say on Aug. 21 Sioux City police were sent to 1512 Ingleside Avenue where they found a victim, Victor Maldanado, with a gunshot wound in his back. Maldanado was taken to a local hospital where he had to have life-threatening surgery.

After conducting several interviews, investigators say Cruz and his brother both pointed handguns at Maldanado and fired. Documents say Maldanado was standing next to his vehicle, which had another occupant inside when the shots were fired.

This is a Developing Story. We’ll update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.