RAGBRAI reveals logo for its next ride

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Bicycle enthusiasts now know the logo and theme for the next Register’s Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa.

RAGBRAI officials posted the new logo to their Facebook page Monday morning.

It also show’s their new theme: “One L of a Ride.” That’s a play on the Roman numeral for the number “50″, as the 2023 ride will mark 50 years of the ride.

RAGBRAI is the oldest, largest, and longest multi-day bicycle touring even in the world, according to their website. It started in 1973 as a casual bike ride across the state, with two employees at the Des Moines Register challenging each other to a ride.

