Sioux City Musketeers’ ‘Pink in the Rink’ event brings in $100,000 for UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Musketeers presented a large check to Unity Point Health-St. Luke’s Monday morning. This $100,000 donation is to help Siouxlanders dealing with cancer. It’s part of the team’s Pink in the Rink campaign.

The money is a combination of three percent of ticket sales for the game on Oct. 22 against Sioux Falls, as well as an auction of the Musketeers’ game-worn jerseys.

And get this, one of those jerseys sold for $21,500.

”Yeah, I mean it was unbelievable, I mean at first I didn’t know. Travis was saying if it really went for $21,500 but just to know that the number was real and it really happened was great, and to know it was for such a great cause was even better,” said Ben Doran, Musketeers forward whose jersey sold for $21,500.

The top-selling jersey was just part of the larger donation. The Musketeers say they’re happy to give back to a community that gives so much to them.

”You get $100,000 for one event, that’s doing something right and we’re more than happy to do that because this community has supported us for 51 years. We’ve been here for 51 years, and we wouldn’t be able to be here for 51 years if it wasn’t for the season ticket holders and then for the fans that come watch us on Saturdays, and Fridays, and Wednesdays or whenever we play,” said Travis Morgan, CEO of the Musketeers

This was the first time in four years that they hosted Pink in the Rink, and now Morgan knows they have to try and top the $100,000 in the years to come.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.