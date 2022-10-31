Sioux City Police release more information on Gunderson’s robbery

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - More details are now available about a smash-and-grab robbery at the Sioux City jewelry store Gunderson’s.

According to the Sioux City Police Department, Gunderson’s Jewelers was robbed shortly before 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. Police say the robbers were two men wearing masks who entered the store carrying sledgehammers and broke out a glass jewelry case.

Police have recently found out that the pickup used in the robbery was actually stolen. In fact, it was stolen from the Hy-Vee parking lot right by Gunderson’s sometime before the robbery.

About 40 minutes after the robbery, the vehicle was located near the Sioux City Hobby Lobby. It was eventually returned to its owner.

As of Monday night, police are still searching for the suspects.

