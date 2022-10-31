Sioux City Police release more information on Gunderson’s robbery

Gunderson's Jewelers was robbed by men carrying sledgehammers to break glass cases.
Gunderson's Jewelers was robbed by men carrying sledgehammers to break glass cases.(KTIV)
By Dean Welte
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - More details are now available about a smash-and-grab robbery at the Sioux City jewelry store Gunderson’s.

According to the Sioux City Police Department, Gunderson’s Jewelers was robbed shortly before 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. Police say the robbers were two men wearing masks who entered the store carrying sledgehammers and broke out a glass jewelry case.

Police have recently found out that the pickup used in the robbery was actually stolen. In fact, it was stolen from the Hy-Vee parking lot right by Gunderson’s sometime before the robbery.

About 40 minutes after the robbery, the vehicle was located near the Sioux City Hobby Lobby. It was eventually returned to its owner.

As of Monday night, police are still searching for the suspects.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police mugshot of 19-year-old Joseph Nathan Cruz, double murder suspect.
Update: Sioux City Police release mugshot of double-murder suspect
Police say a fatal shooting happened at 1421 W. 5th Street on Oct. 29.
Police identify two killed in Sioux City shooting on Saturday
Clare Margaret Meacham went out drinking while leaving her 5-month-old baby home alone, police...
Mom facing DUI charge after leaving baby home alone to go drinking, police say
Deadly truck fire: Tanker carrying 8,500 gallons of gasoline explodes on Stow highway
Truck driver dies after tanker explodes on highway, officials say
Gunderson's Jewelers was robbed by men carrying sledgehammers to break glass cases.
Sioux City Police investigate jewelry-store robbery

Latest News

The Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center is seen from Sky Link 4 on Monday.
County supervisor candidate says ‘planning’ for over-budget jail went poorly
Lyon County Sheriff’s Office investigating stabbing
Rainbow Fentanyl
Kids unlikely to get fentanyl in their Halloween candy, but officials still urge caution
Police identify two killed in Sioux City shooting on Saturday
Kids unlikely to get fentanyl in their Halloween candy, but officials still urge caution