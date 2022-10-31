Sioux County man arrested after fleeing from officer

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office were able to make an arrest three days after a suspect fled from officers.

According to a Sioux County Sheriff’s news release, Camdyn Wilson, 19, of Orange City, Iowa was arrested at 3:15 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 27.

The arrest stemmed from a Monday, Oct. 24 incident, on Highway 75, when a deputy met a Ford F-250 pickup that was losing its cargo and attempted to stop the Ford.

The driver, later identified as Wilson, began driving on the wrong side of the road, traveled into Hull, Iowa turned off the vehicle’s headlights and refused to stop. Wilson jumped out of the moving vehicle and fled on foot; the Ford came to a stop after it struck a residence near the intersection of 5th Street and Locust Street, causing minor damage.

Wilson was not located after fleeing on foot, and deputies determined the Ford had been stolen from Sioux Center, Iowa.

Upon further investigation, the sheriff’s office received a tip of a lost cellphone that was involved in the crime and recovered the cellphone in a backyard near the location that Wilson had fled on foot. It was determined Wilson was in possession of the cellphone at the time of the incident, and was later identified by the tipster by viewing video from the patrol vehicle the night Wilson fled.

Wilson was transported to the Sioux County Jail where he was charged with eluding law enforcement, first degree theft, interference with official acts and other traffic violations.

