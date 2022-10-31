Sioux County man arrested after fleeing from officer

Camdyn Wilson, 19, of Orange City, was arrested by the Sioux County Sheriff's Office after...
Camdyn Wilson, 19, of Orange City, was arrested by the Sioux County Sheriff's Office after fleeing from officers.(Sioux County Sheriff's Office)
By Kim Fickett
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office were able to make an arrest three days after a suspect fled from officers.

According to a Sioux County Sheriff’s news release, Camdyn Wilson, 19, of Orange City, Iowa was arrested at 3:15 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 27.

The arrest stemmed from a Monday, Oct. 24 incident, on Highway 75, when a deputy met a Ford F-250 pickup that was losing its cargo and attempted to stop the Ford.

The driver, later identified as Wilson, began driving on the wrong side of the road, traveled into Hull, Iowa turned off the vehicle’s headlights and refused to stop. Wilson jumped out of the moving vehicle and fled on foot; the Ford came to a stop after it struck a residence near the intersection of 5th Street and Locust Street, causing minor damage.

Wilson was not located after fleeing on foot, and deputies determined the Ford had been stolen from Sioux Center, Iowa.

Upon further investigation, the sheriff’s office received a tip of a lost cellphone that was involved in the crime and recovered the cellphone in a backyard near the location that Wilson had fled on foot. It was determined Wilson was in possession of the cellphone at the time of the incident, and was later identified by the tipster by viewing video from the patrol vehicle the night Wilson fled.

Wilson was transported to the Sioux County Jail where he was charged with eluding law enforcement, first degree theft, interference with official acts and other traffic violations.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police mugshot of 19-year-old Joseph Nathan Cruz, double murder suspect.
Update: Sioux City Police release mugshot of double-murder suspect
Gunderson's Jewelers was robbed by men carrying sledgehammers to break glass cases.
Sioux City Police investigate jewelry-store robbery
Police lights generic.
Police identify two killed in Sioux City shooting on Saturday
Accident south of Whiting on I-29 closes southbound traffic.
Crash causing delays on I-29 south of Whiting according to the Iowa Department of Roads 511 alert map
Deadly truck fire: Tanker carrying 8,500 gallons of gasoline explodes on Stow highway
Truck driver dies after tanker explodes on highway, officials say

Latest News

The South Dakota State Capitol Building in Pierre at sunrise.
SD Legislative Candidate Survey: Matthew Ness
Stabbing
Lyon Co. Sheriff’s Office investigates stabbing
Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium
Henry Doorly Zoo reopens exhibits after no further cases of Avian Flu detected
Hairball returns to the Tyson on Feb. 17