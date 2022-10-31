Siouxland Business Spotlight: The Sonography Studio

Siouxland Business Spotlight host Blake Meacham spoke with Lily Frank and Veronica Gonzalez with The Sonography Studio to talk about what services they provide to those who are expecting.
By KTIV Staff
Oct. 30, 2022
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Siouxland Business Spotlight host Blake Meacham spoke with Lily Frank and Veronica Gonzalez with The Sonography Studio to talk about what services they provide to those who are expecting. If you would like to learn more about The Sonography Studio you can call them at (712)-509-5153 or visit their website at thesonographystudio.com.

