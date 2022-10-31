Siouxland Sleep Out to be held Nov. 4

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The 18th annual Siouxland Sleep Out will once again be held to raise awareness for National Hunger and Homeless Month.

The event, which is an opportunity to raise awareness of the homeless problem and raises funding to support area agencies working to end homelessness, will be held Friday, Nov. 4, at Cone Park in Sioux City. Gates will open at 3 p.m. for set-up, with most activities starting at 5 p.m.

Community Action Agency of Siouxland, The Gospel Mission, Hope Street of Siouxland, SafePlace, Shesler Hall, the Warming Shelter and the Mental Health Association of Siouxland have partnered for the event. All funds raised will stay in Siouxland.

Some of the event activities include, Shelter Contest, Chopped in the Street Cooking Contest, a silent auction, a raffle, a soup line and live music.

Pre-registration is encouraged but not required. For more information call 255-1691 or www.siouxlandsleepout.org.

