A warm Halloween Day

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Halloween, Siouxland! We are starting off on the cool side this morning with temperatures in the low 30s and upper 20s across the region with partly cloudy skies and calm wind out of the west.

For today, we will see the partly cloudy skies from this morning start to move out allowing us to see mostly sunny skies. Because of the sunny skies we will see our highs climb into the upper 60s and low 70s with our wind out of the southwest up to 10 miles per hour. Looking to be another warm day across Siouxland.

Tonight, looks nice too! If you have plans to trick or treat well it’s going to be perfect weather. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s and low 50s as you head out the door with winds out of the south southeast up to 10 miles per hour. Tonight’s lows will be in the upper 30s and low 40s.

For the rest of the week, we will see above normal highs for this time of year as they climb into the mid to upper 70s, but we do have a rain chance towards the end of the week as a strong cold front moves through Siouxland.

