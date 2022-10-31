Warmth being felt on Halloween will stick around for a few more days

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - While Sunday’s highs in the 60s were very enjoyable, it got even warmer to start our workweek with highs heading into the low 70s in much of Siouxland.

Trick-or-treaters will be loving the evening temperatures as 6 pm temps will still be in the low to mid 60s with those temps falling into the mid 50s by the end of trick-or-treating at 8 pm.

The rest of tonight will remain mostly clear with lows in the upper 30s.

Tuesday will be an even warmer day than what we felt on Monday with highs soaring into the mid 70s under a mostly sunny sky and a south wind at 10 to 15 miles per hour.

We’ll see a few clouds overhead on Wednesday although the bigger difference will be a strong south wind that could gust to 40 miles per hour keeping temperatures very mild in the mid 70s.

During the day on Thursday, more clouds will be moving in and we could even see a late day rain shower with highs in the low 70s.

The better chances of rain arrive Thursday night and chances of showers will continue into the day on Friday as well with much cooler highs to round out the workweek in the upper 40s.

Will those rain chances continue into the weekend? I’ll be taking a look at your 10-day forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

