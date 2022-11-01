8-year-old girl dies after road rage shooting, police say

A black car involved in a road rage incident is shown with a bullet hole in the glass. An...
A black car involved in a road rage incident is shown with a bullet hole in the glass. An 8-year-old girl died after a road rage shooting.(Arizona's Family)
By Arizona's Family Digital News staff and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) -- An 8-year-old who was fighting for her life after being shot in a violent road rage incident last week has died, Arizona’s Family reported.

The deadly incident began as a road-rage incident involving the drivers of a Jeep Wrangler and a black car, Sgt. Brian Bower with Phoenix police said on Thursday.

Phoenix police and firefighters responded to the area of 16th Street and Greenway Parkway around 11 a.m. on Thursday.

The 48-year-old Jeep driver followed the car with three people inside, including the child, police said.

Both drivers ended up stopping at the intersection, and both men got out and began fighting in the intersection. During the fight, the 28-year-old second driver stabbed the other man before jumping back into his car, authorities said.

Police said the car driver began to drive away, but the Jeep driver pulled out a gun and began shooting. The 8-year-old girl sitting in the backseat was hit.

The two men were also hospitalized after the shooting.

Authorities previously said that the girl was hospitalized but in stable condition.

Early Tuesday morning, police confirmed that the girl, who has not been identified, passed away.

Phoenix police tell Arizona’s Family that more details are expected to be released later in the day on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a fatal shooting happened at 1421 W. 5th Street on Oct. 29.
Police identify two killed in Sioux City shooting on Saturday
Clare Margaret Meacham went out drinking while leaving her 5-month-old baby home alone, police...
Mom facing DUI charge after leaving baby home alone to go drinking, police say
Gunderson's Jewelers was robbed by men carrying sledgehammers to break glass cases.
Sioux City Police release more information on Gunderson’s robbery
Deadly truck fire: Tanker carrying 8,500 gallons of gasoline explodes on Stow highway
Truck driver dies after tanker explodes on highway, officials say
Police mugshot of 19-year-old Joseph Nathan Cruz, double murder suspect.
Update: Sioux City Police release mugshot of double-murder suspect

Latest News

An accident in the afternoon hours of Monday, Oct. 31 sent both drivers to the hospital.
Two-vehicle accident in Dickinson County, IA sends drivers to hospital
One man was injured and flown to a Sioux Falls hospital following an accident on Saturday, Oct....
Single-vehicle accident sends one to hospital in Dickinson County, IA
Eileen Mooney celebrated her 103rd birthday with friends and family at Brookdale Salem Senior...
Salem resident celebrates 103rd birthday on Halloween
Child support payment kiosk to be located in Norfolk, NE