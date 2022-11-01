Another warm day on tap

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good afternoon and happy Tuesday, Siouxland. We are starting to see a warmup across the region. Temperatures are in the 60s and 50s with our wind up to 15 miles per hour out of the south southeast.

For the rest of today, we will see plenty of sunshine across the region and above average temperatures in Siouxland. We are forecasting for highs into the mid to upper 70s with our wind out of the south southeast up to 20 miles per hour and gust near 25 miles per hour.

Heading towards the afternoon hours we could see record breaking highs. Our record high today is 74 set back in 1938 and we are forecasting 76 here in Sioux City. We won’t know if record highs will be broken until later in the day.

I also want to mention that we are seeing warm and dry weather for today. So, we do have a Red Flag Warning in effect for Yankton County, South Dakota for this Tuesday afternoon. We could see other counties get added into this warning later into the day. We will keep you updated if that happens.

Tonight, we will see clear skies and lows in the 50s across the region which is well above average for this time of year. Are average lows for this time of year is in the low 30s.

The rest of the week we will see above average highs for this time of year, but we have a cold front headed our way this weekend. Thursday a cold front approaches that will bring rain chances and more average highs for this time of year. We will be going from upper 70s to upper 40s on Friday.

I’ll have more details in my full weather coming up on News at Noon!

