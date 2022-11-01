Authorities respond to accident near Singing Hills Blvd

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - First responders were sent to a single-vehicle accident Tuesday afternoon near Singing Hills Blvd.

The accident was reported at about 5:30 p.m. near the 2500 block of Singing Hills Blvd. The vehicle was located in a grassy area near the roadway.

No word on any injuries, but an ambulance and firetruck were at the scene.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.