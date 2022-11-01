Authorities respond to accident near Singing Hills Blvd

This crash was reported Tuesday night in Sioux City.
This crash was reported Tuesday night in Sioux City.(KTIV)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - First responders were sent to a single-vehicle accident Tuesday afternoon near Singing Hills Blvd.

The accident was reported at about 5:30 p.m. near the 2500 block of Singing Hills Blvd. The vehicle was located in a grassy area near the roadway.

No word on any injuries, but an ambulance and firetruck were at the scene.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a fatal shooting happened at 1421 W. 5th Street on Oct. 29.
Police identify two killed in Sioux City shooting on Saturday
Clare Margaret Meacham went out drinking while leaving her 5-month-old baby home alone, police...
Mom facing DUI charge after leaving baby home alone to go drinking, police say
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Gunderson's Jewelers was robbed by men carrying sledgehammers to break glass cases.
Sioux City Police release more information on Gunderson’s robbery
Deadly truck fire: Tanker carrying 8,500 gallons of gasoline explodes on Stow highway
Truck driver dies after tanker explodes on highway, officials say

Latest News

A 3D rendering of Oracle Aviation Center being built in Sioux City.
Oracle Aviation Center breaks ground in Sioux City
Missing woman found safe and unharmed, according to SCPD
Single-vehicle accident sends one to hospital in Dickinson County, IA
The South Dakota State Capitol Building in Pierre.
SD Legislative candidate survey: Karla Lems