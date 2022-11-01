Child support payment kiosk to be located in Norfolk, NE

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - Eight new self-serve payment kiosks have been added throughout the state of Nebraska, with one of them announced for Norfolk.

According to State Treasurer John Murante’s office, Nebraskans who pay child support can now make their payments by cash, check, money order, credit card, or debit card. The kiosks accept VISA, MasterCard, and Discover credit and debit cards.

The Norfolk kiosk will be located in the DHHS building at 209 N 5th St., Norfolk.

“The self-serve payment kiosks are new and improved and allow for paying parents to make child support payments and to stay current with their child support obligation,” said Murante. “The kiosks make it possible to pay support quickly in a secure setting during regular business hours and are a continuing example of our ongoing effort to provide customer-focused services.”

The eight self-serve payment kiosks are in Lincoln, Omaha, Papillion, Norfolk, Grand Island, Kearney, and Gering. An eighth kiosk, currently being used as a testing unit at Nanonation, the state’s kiosk partner for the project, will be deployed in six to nine months.

More than 1,400 transactions totaling more than $571,000 have been processed at the seven kiosks since June 1.

Payers can complete a child support payment in one minute or less at the kiosks. Before the kiosks were installed, an estimated 2,500 payments by check, cash, or money order were received monthly from paying parents and processed manually. The total number of child support payments received monthly is about 120,000.

Kiosk business hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

