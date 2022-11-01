Goodwill’s Shoe & Mitten Party coming up, how you can help

Madelyn Baughman, a marketing specialist for Goodwill, showing off some of the shoes they've...
Madelyn Baughman, a marketing specialist for Goodwill, showing off some of the shoes they've gathered for their Shoe & Mitten fundraiser.
By Matt Hoffmann
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - For some, a new pair of shoes is a necessity. For others, who may be struggling to make ends meet, it’s an extravagance.

Goodwill of the Great Plains is asking for the public’s help in funding the organization’s annual Shoe & Mitten Drive.

But right now, Goodwill doesn’t need as many physical donations. In fact, the best way you can support them is through donating money and there are several ways to do that, such as going online here. You can also drop off cash at their Sioux City locations Or, if you’re already shopping at Goodwill, you can round up your purchase.

All this money will go directly to the program.

“Shopping for shoes usually starts in about May, looking for shoes,” said Madelyn Baughman, a market specialist for Goodwill. “I do buy about 700, sometimes a little more just depending on what we have left over. But trying to find the best deals so we can get those good shoes for kids.”

About 700 children in kindergarten through 5th grade will be able to pick up shots, a hat and mittens on Dec. 3 at Goodwill’s location on West 4th Street.

Any family in need can sign-up for the Goodwill Shoe and Mitten Party at either of the organization’s locations in Sioux City. Goodwill leaders say any family can apply, no questions asked.

