Heelan ends volleyball season in state quarterfinals

CORALVILLE, IA (KTIV) - The Iowa high school state volleyball tournament is here with the Bishop Heelan Crusaders kicking things off in class 4A. Their first test, a quarterfinal matchup against top ranked Cedar Rapids Xavier.

Heelan battled in all three sets, but ultimately would be swept by the top seeded Saints. Falling in the first set, 25-16, the second set 25-13, and then going down in the third and final set 25-11.

“I’ve never been more proud to coach a group of girls. I mean, we started ranked pretty high at the beginning of the season and had a little stumble there in the middle. But they never quit. They continued to play. They continued to play for each other. They didn’t care what anybody was saying,” said Olivia Sulentic, Heelan Co-Head Coach.

“No matter what happens, you just have to believe in yourselves. Because we always, like the state didn’t believe in us. Obviously, we were ranked under two ranked teams to get here, and we still got to the state tournament with ease. So just believing in your own team is enough to get you anywhere,” said Lauren LaFleur.

