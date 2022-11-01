Huskers quarterback ‘day-to-day’ while dealing with elbow issue

Coach Joseph says Casey Thompson seeing doctors about a bothersome nerve problem
Interim Head Coach Mickey Joseph gives his weekly update on the Huskers on Tuesday, Nov. 1,...
Interim Head Coach Mickey Joseph gives his weekly update on the Huskers on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Lincoln.(Grace Boyles / WOWT)
By 6 Sports staff reports
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Huskers are taking things one day at a time with Quarterback Casey Thompson.

Interim Head Coach Mickey said during his weekly update on Tuesday that Thompson has a nerve in his elbow that’s been bothering him. The junior from Oklahoma is planning to see doctors about it for the next couple of days, Joseph said.

According to the team’s website, Thompson has had three 300-yard passing games this season — something only four other Huskers ahead of him have done.

The Huskers lost 26-9 to Illinois last weekend and are preparing to face the Minnesota Golden Gophers at 11 a.m. Saturday in Lincoln. The game will be televised on ESPN 2.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 Sports for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a fatal shooting happened at 1421 W. 5th Street on Oct. 29.
Police identify two killed in Sioux City shooting on Saturday
Clare Margaret Meacham went out drinking while leaving her 5-month-old baby home alone, police...
Mom facing DUI charge after leaving baby home alone to go drinking, police say
Gunderson's Jewelers was robbed by men carrying sledgehammers to break glass cases.
Sioux City Police release more information on Gunderson’s robbery
Deadly truck fire: Tanker carrying 8,500 gallons of gasoline explodes on Stow highway
Truck driver dies after tanker explodes on highway, officials say
Police mugshot of 19-year-old Joseph Nathan Cruz, double murder suspect.
Update: Sioux City Police release mugshot of double-murder suspect