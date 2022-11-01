Huskers quarterback ‘day-to-day’ while dealing with elbow issue
Coach Joseph says Casey Thompson seeing doctors about a bothersome nerve problem
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Huskers are taking things one day at a time with Quarterback Casey Thompson.
Interim Head Coach Mickey said during his weekly update on Tuesday that Thompson has a nerve in his elbow that’s been bothering him. The junior from Oklahoma is planning to see doctors about it for the next couple of days, Joseph said.
According to the team’s website, Thompson has had three 300-yard passing games this season — something only four other Huskers ahead of him have done.
The Huskers lost 26-9 to Illinois last weekend and are preparing to face the Minnesota Golden Gophers at 11 a.m. Saturday in Lincoln. The game will be televised on ESPN 2.
—
This is a developing story. Stay with 6 Sports for updates.
Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.