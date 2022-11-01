Iowa State Auditor announces changes to office

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand visited Western Iowa Tech Community College Tuesday to announce changes to his office.

Sand says the auditor’s office will now start hiring those with two-year degrees, instead of just four-year degrees.

Sand says his employees will also be able to work from anywhere in Iowa, not just in Des Moines. He says it’s important to recruit more auditors because the United States has seen a 17% drop in accounting and auditing employees since 2019.

According to Sand, the State Auditor’s office is the “watchdog” of public money.

“We’ve massively reduced the amount of travel that our employees have to do. Pre-pandemic, we’ve massively increased the ability to do remote work, or work from home,” said Rob Sand.

Sand says the drop in those accounting and auditing jobs was likely caused by “baby boomers” leaving the workforce during the pandemic.

”I think if you if there was someone standing up here from a big accounting firm, they would tell you the same thing. From big auditing firm, they tell you the same thing,” said Sand. “We are not where we would like to be. And so opening up the pool, and being able to select from an additional number of applicants for us should help us get back to where we want to be.”

The auditor said his announcement isn’t political, though he is up for reelection this cycle facing Republican Todd Halbur.

