Iowa State Auditor announces changes to office

By Matt Hoffmann
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand visited Western Iowa Tech Community College Tuesday to announce changes to his office.

Sand says the auditor’s office will now start hiring those with two-year degrees, instead of just four-year degrees.

Sand says his employees will also be able to work from anywhere in Iowa, not just in Des Moines. He says it’s important to recruit more auditors because the United States has seen a 17% drop in accounting and auditing employees since 2019.

According to Sand, the State Auditor’s office is the “watchdog” of public money.

“We’ve massively reduced the amount of travel that our employees have to do. Pre-pandemic, we’ve massively increased the ability to do remote work, or work from home,” said Rob Sand.

Sand says the drop in those accounting and auditing jobs was likely caused by “baby boomers” leaving the workforce during the pandemic.

”I think if you if there was someone standing up here from a big accounting firm, they would tell you the same thing. From big auditing firm, they tell you the same thing,” said Sand. “We are not where we would like to be. And so opening up the pool, and being able to select from an additional number of applicants for us should help us get back to where we want to be.”

The auditor said his announcement isn’t political, though he is up for reelection this cycle facing Republican Todd Halbur.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a fatal shooting happened at 1421 W. 5th Street on Oct. 29.
Police identify two killed in Sioux City shooting on Saturday
Clare Margaret Meacham went out drinking while leaving her 5-month-old baby home alone, police...
Mom facing DUI charge after leaving baby home alone to go drinking, police say
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Gunderson's Jewelers was robbed by men carrying sledgehammers to break glass cases.
Sioux City Police release more information on Gunderson’s robbery
Deadly truck fire: Tanker carrying 8,500 gallons of gasoline explodes on Stow highway
Truck driver dies after tanker explodes on highway, officials say

Latest News

DECISION 2022: Iowa House District 2 Candidate Steve Hansen
DECISION 2022: Iowa State House District 2 Candidate Steve Hansen
Shoes from Goodwill's Shoe & Mitten Drive
Goodwill’s Shoe & Mitten Party coming up, how you can help
DECISION 2022: Iowa State House District 2 Candidate Bob Henderson
DECISION 2022: Iowa State House District 2 Candidate Bob Henderson
Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand at WITCC
Iowa State Auditor announces changes to office
DECISION 2022: Iowa State House District 2 Candidate Bob Henderson
DECISION 2022: Iowa State House District 2 Candidate Bob Henderson - clipped version