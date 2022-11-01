Missing woman found safe and unharmed, according to SCPD

Brenda Payer
Brenda Payer(Sioux City Police Department)
By Kim Fickett
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Authorities with the Sioux City Police Department have given word that Brenda Payer, who had been reported missing since Sept. 29, has been located.

According to police, Payer was located by family members out of state and is doing well and was unharmed.

Payer was first reported missing by her family in late September when they last had contact with her.

“The family of Ms. Payer and the SCPD appreciate the public’s help with trying to locate her,” stated a news release.

