Oracle Aviation Center breaks ground in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Oracle Aviation Center at Sioux Gateway Center is close to becoming a reality.

The aviation school is teaming up with Morningside University and Western Iowa Tech Community College. This program is designed to combat pilot shortages and ground mechanic shortages, which have plagued the industry and put in jeopardy commercial air travel in Sioux City.

The official groundbreaking was held Tuesday afternoon.

By the time they graduate, they’re a flight instructor, they build their time with us, and then move on to the regional airlines within about a year to a year and a half,” said Dave Poole, Oracle VP for Business Development. “So a new student coming fresh out of high school or directly into the Collegian program, which is right immediately on their path flight pathway, or in their pipeline to go on and become a professional aviator within a matter of about a year and a half or so.”

The hope is to start off next October with a soft fall semester, with the first official semester for Morningside and WITCC being fall 2024.

