Residents in Winnebago, NE without phone service

WINNEBAGO, Neb. (KTIV) - An American Broad Band circuit outage is currently being experienced in Winnebago, Neb., according to reports by the Winnebago Comprehensive Healthcare System.

An email received by KTIV stated all local Winnebago phone lines are down. Anyone needing to reach the hospital, should call 402-922-2817 and leave a detailed message, including a cell phone number if possible.

Winnebago Public Health Department can also be reached by calling 712-203-0923. In case of an emergency, call the police at 402-922-1748.

