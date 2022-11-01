Salem resident celebrates 103rd birthday on Halloween

Eileen Mooney celebrated her 103rd birthday with friends and family at Brookdale Salem Senior Living Center on Halloween. (Source: WDBJ)
By Isabella Ledonne and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ/Gray News) – A native Salem woman celebrated her 103rd birthday on Halloween.

Eileen Mooney was born in south Salem in 1919. She said her classmates thought she came into the world on a broom because she was born on Halloween.

Mooney celebrated her birthday with friends and family at Brookdale Salem Senior Living Center.

She told WDBJ that making memories with family is the most important thing in life.

“I had my wonderful husband and then I had two wonderful boys,” Mooney said. “Oh, I couldn’t begin to name all the good things that went on in my life.”

Mooney grew up on a farm in Salem and was part of the first graduating class from Andrew Lewis High School.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a fatal shooting happened at 1421 W. 5th Street on Oct. 29.
Police identify two killed in Sioux City shooting on Saturday
Clare Margaret Meacham went out drinking while leaving her 5-month-old baby home alone, police...
Mom facing DUI charge after leaving baby home alone to go drinking, police say
Gunderson's Jewelers was robbed by men carrying sledgehammers to break glass cases.
Sioux City Police release more information on Gunderson’s robbery
Deadly truck fire: Tanker carrying 8,500 gallons of gasoline explodes on Stow highway
Truck driver dies after tanker explodes on highway, officials say
Police mugshot of 19-year-old Joseph Nathan Cruz, double murder suspect.
Update: Sioux City Police release mugshot of double-murder suspect

Latest News

An accident in the afternoon hours of Monday, Oct. 31 sent both drivers to the hospital.
Two-vehicle accident in Dickinson County, IA sends drivers to hospital
A black car involved in a road rage incident is shown with a bullet hole in the glass. An...
8-year-old girl dies after road rage shooting, police say
One man was injured and flown to a Sioux Falls hospital following an accident on Saturday, Oct....
Single-vehicle accident sends one to hospital in Dickinson County, IA
Child support payment kiosk to be located in Norfolk, NE