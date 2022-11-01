Single-vehicle accident sends one to hospital in Dickinson County, IA

One man was injured and flown to a Sioux Falls hospital following an accident on Saturday, Oct. 29.(Dickinson County Sheriff's Office)
By Kim Fickett
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DICKINSON COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV) - A Milford, Iowa man was flown to a Sioux Falls hospital following a single-vehicle accident on Saturday, Oct. 29.

According to the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, it was around 12:08 a.m. when Joseph Hilsabeck, 27, of Milford, was driving westbound on County Road A-22 when he lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle entered the north ditch and rolled multiple times.

Hilsabeck was ejected from the vehicle and was suspected of receiving serious/incapacitating injuries. He was transported by ambulance to Lakes Regional Healthcare and then flown to Sioux Falls.

The accident remains under investigation.

