Siouxland community goes all out for Halloween

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - October 31st is a favorite time of year for some people. and this year, it was a beautiful night for the Halloween tradition of trick-or-treating.

For house owners Dixie and Jason Brown on Applewood Avenue off Lakeport Drive, Halloween is something they have put a lot of energy into over the last 10 years.

They give out full size cans of pops, chips and candy to kids and are a popular spot. Every Halloween, they expect 300 visitors.

“It’s a lot of fun for the kids. I think they enjoy seeing all the different things we give out. Every year she adds to it,” Jason Brown said.

And it’s all about creating memories.

“I’m the house I always wanted to be that I always loved going to,” said Dixie Brown

For the kids, it’s about having a good time and a lot about lots of candy and other treats.

By 7 p.m. the streets were filled with kids enjoying the great weather.

