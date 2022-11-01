Testimony concludes in Emmet County, IA murder trial

ESTHERVILLE, Iowa (KUOO) - Testimony concluded Tuesday, Nov. 1, in the first-degree murder trial of CeJay Van Der Wilt, charged in the October 2021 death of David McDowell whose body was found along a rural Emmet County road.

The final witness for the state was DCI Special Agent Lynn Olesen. He testified that over 40 people were interviewed, and more than 20 search warrants were obtained and executed in the case. Olesen also talked about an analysis of Van Der Wilt’s cell phone and its internet search history for news items related to the case.

The defense then presented its only witness in the case, Starr Gardner, whose son was a friend of co-defendant Connor Uhde. She testified that Uhde often mentioned that he wanted to see McDowell killed.

Closing arguments will be held Tuesday afternoon, with the case going to the jury following that.

