Testimony concludes in Emmet County, IA murder trial

CeJay Van Der Wilt is facing 1st degree murder charges in Emmet County.
CeJay Van Der Wilt is facing 1st degree murder charges in Emmet County.(Emmet County Jail)
By KUOO Radio
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESTHERVILLE, Iowa (KUOO) - Testimony concluded Tuesday, Nov. 1, in the first-degree murder trial of CeJay Van Der Wilt, charged in the October 2021 death of David McDowell whose body was found along a rural Emmet County road.

The final witness for the state was DCI Special Agent Lynn Olesen. He testified that over 40 people were interviewed, and more than 20 search warrants were obtained and executed in the case. Olesen also talked about an analysis of Van Der Wilt’s cell phone and its internet search history for news items related to the case.

The defense then presented its only witness in the case, Starr Gardner, whose son was a friend of co-defendant Connor Uhde. She testified that Uhde often mentioned that he wanted to see McDowell killed.

Closing arguments will be held Tuesday afternoon, with the case going to the jury following that.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a fatal shooting happened at 1421 W. 5th Street on Oct. 29.
Police identify two killed in Sioux City shooting on Saturday
Clare Margaret Meacham went out drinking while leaving her 5-month-old baby home alone, police...
Mom facing DUI charge after leaving baby home alone to go drinking, police say
Gunderson's Jewelers was robbed by men carrying sledgehammers to break glass cases.
Sioux City Police release more information on Gunderson’s robbery
Deadly truck fire: Tanker carrying 8,500 gallons of gasoline explodes on Stow highway
Truck driver dies after tanker explodes on highway, officials say
Police mugshot of 19-year-old Joseph Nathan Cruz, double murder suspect.
Update: Sioux City Police release mugshot of double-murder suspect

Latest News

Cats and dogs got into the Halloween spirit and donned their best costumes as part of the...
Gallery: Pets get into Halloween spirit
Kali enjoyed the true spirit of Halloween and doned a witch's costume at her home in Nemaha,...
Pets get into Halloween spirit
Another warm day on tap
Another warm day on tap
An accident in the afternoon hours of Monday, Oct. 31 sent both drivers to the hospital.
Two-vehicle accident in Dickinson County, IA sends drivers to hospital