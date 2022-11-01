Two-vehicle accident in Dickinson County, IA sends drivers to hospital

DICKINSON COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV) - Two people have been transported to hospitals with varying injuries following an afternoon accident in Dickinson County on Monday, Oct. 31.

According to the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, at about 3:45 p.m. there was a two-vehicle accident reported east of the Highway 9 and 71 intersection.

Fifty-five-year-old Doyle Svoboda, of Lakefield, Minnesota, was eastbound on Hwy 9 when he was struck from the rear by another eastbound vehicle driven by Mark Moffitt, 55, of Gruver, Iowa.

Svoboda was transported by ambulance to a local hospital with non-incapacitating injuries. Moffitt was transported by ambulance with incapacitating injuries to a local hospital and then flown to a Sioux Falls hospital.

The accident remains under investigation.

