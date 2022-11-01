Two-vehicle accident in Dickinson County, IA sends drivers to hospital

An accident in the afternoon hours of Monday, Oct. 31 sent both drivers to the hospital.
An accident in the afternoon hours of Monday, Oct. 31 sent both drivers to the hospital.(Dickinson County Sheriff's Office)
By Kim Fickett
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
DICKINSON COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV) - Two people have been transported to hospitals with varying injuries following an afternoon accident in Dickinson County on Monday, Oct. 31.

According to the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, at about 3:45 p.m. there was a two-vehicle accident reported east of the Highway 9 and 71 intersection.

Fifty-five-year-old Doyle Svoboda, of Lakefield, Minnesota, was eastbound on Hwy 9 when he was struck from the rear by another eastbound vehicle driven by Mark Moffitt, 55, of Gruver, Iowa.

Svoboda was transported by ambulance to a local hospital with non-incapacitating injuries. Moffitt was transported by ambulance with incapacitating injuries to a local hospital and then flown to a Sioux Falls hospital.

The accident remains under investigation.

