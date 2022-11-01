We get two more warm days before major cooling and a chance of some showers

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Widespread 70s took over Siouxland today with a south wind that still wasn’t too strong, especially compared to what it will do tomorrow.

Skies will stay mostly clear tonight with warm overnight lows in the low 50s.

We’ll see a few clouds overhead on Wednesday although the bigger difference will be a strong south wind that could gust to 40 miles per hour keeping temperatures very mild in the mid 70s.

During the day on Thursday, more clouds will be moving in and we could even see a late day rain shower with highs in the low 70s.

The better chances of rain arrive Thursday night (with maybe even a few thunderstorms) and chances of showers will continue into the day on Friday as well with much cooler highs to round out the workweek in the mid to upper 40s.

Will those rain chances continue into the weekend? I’ll be taking a look at your 10-day forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

