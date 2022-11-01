We get two more warm days before major cooling and a chance of some showers

Future Track of Temperatures
Future Track of Temperatures(KTIV)
By Ron Demers
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Widespread 70s took over Siouxland today with a south wind that still wasn’t too strong, especially compared to what it will do tomorrow.

Skies will stay mostly clear tonight with warm overnight lows in the low 50s.

We’ll see a few clouds overhead on Wednesday although the bigger difference will be a strong south wind that could gust to 40 miles per hour keeping temperatures very mild in the mid 70s.

During the day on Thursday, more clouds will be moving in and we could even see a late day rain shower with highs in the low 70s.

The better chances of rain arrive Thursday night (with maybe even a few thunderstorms) and chances of showers will continue into the day on Friday as well with much cooler highs to round out the workweek in the mid to upper 40s.

Will those rain chances continue into the weekend? I’ll be taking a look at your 10-day forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a fatal shooting happened at 1421 W. 5th Street on Oct. 29.
Police identify two killed in Sioux City shooting on Saturday
Clare Margaret Meacham went out drinking while leaving her 5-month-old baby home alone, police...
Mom facing DUI charge after leaving baby home alone to go drinking, police say
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Gunderson's Jewelers was robbed by men carrying sledgehammers to break glass cases.
Sioux City Police release more information on Gunderson’s robbery
Deadly truck fire: Tanker carrying 8,500 gallons of gasoline explodes on Stow highway
Truck driver dies after tanker explodes on highway, officials say

Latest News

Another warm day on tap
Another warm day on tap
Starting November on the warm side
Starting November on the warm side
Future Track
Warmth being felt on Halloween will stick around for a few more days
Future Track
Warmth being felt on Halloween will stick around for a few more days