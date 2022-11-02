Body found in Missouri River yesterday identified as man who jumped from railroad bridge in September

Authorities identify individual that reportedly went into the Missouri River
Authorities identify individual that reportedly went into the Missouri River
By KTIV Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - According to the Sioux City Police Department, a body found in the Missouri River yesterday has been identified as 26-year-old Kyle Bottorff.

The Dakota County Sheriff, Chris Kleinburg, told KTIV some city workers were working at the docks when the body was discovered around 2:30 in the afternoon. They contacted the Sioux City Police to inform them.

Previously reported, police got reports of a man on the railroad bridge over the Missouri River on September 28. When an officer got to the area, they saw a man jump from the bridge and into the river.

Search and rescue teams were dispatched but they could not find the man.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Rich Pedersen
Missing adult in Cedar County found safe
This is a photo of Adam Zimmer of the Minnesota Vikings NFL football team. This image reflects...
Bengals offensive analyst Adam Zimmer dies at 38
Astronomers said they spotted a "planet killer" asteroid lurking undetected within the glare of...
‘Planet killer’ asteroid spotted in sun’s glare, scientists say
Brenda Payer
Missing woman found safe and unharmed, according to SCPD

Latest News

Fire at Pike County Detention Center
Northwest Iowa town evacuated due to large field fire Wednesday
Windy, cloudy, & warm afternoon
Windy, cloudy, & warm afternoon
CeJay Van Der Wilt was found guilty of a lesser charge on Tuesday, Nov. 1.
Northwest Iowa man found guilty of a lesser charge in Emmet County murder
Planet Fitness Logo.
Planet Fitness and other national brands announced for Norfolk, NE