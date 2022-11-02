Body found in Missouri River yesterday identified as man who jumped from railroad bridge in September

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - According to the Sioux City Police Department, a body found in the Missouri River yesterday has been identified as 26-year-old Kyle Bottorff.

The Dakota County Sheriff, Chris Kleinburg, told KTIV some city workers were working at the docks when the body was discovered around 2:30 in the afternoon. They contacted the Sioux City Police to inform them.

Previously reported, police got reports of a man on the railroad bridge over the Missouri River on September 28. When an officer got to the area, they saw a man jump from the bridge and into the river.

Search and rescue teams were dispatched but they could not find the man.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.