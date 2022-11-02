Dakota Valley sweeps through Parker in first postseason match

NORTH SIOUX CITY, SD (KTIV) - It did not take long for the Dakota Valley Panthers to punch their ticket into the next round of the postseason. Rolling through the Parker Pheasants and holding them to single digits in each set on their way to the next round.

The Panthers took the first set easily 25-7, before following that up with 25-9 and 25-7 wins in the next two sets to clinch a victory in a sweep.

Dakota Valley moves on and will face off against Tea Area on Thursday November 3rd.

