DECISION 2022: Woodbury County Supervisor District 2 Candidate Dan Bittinger

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Republican Dan Bittinger is running for the open District 2 seat on the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors.

”Why are you the best candidate for the job of Woodbury County Supervisor?” asked Matt Breen. “I believe I’m the best candidate because all of my past leadership experience has all dealt with working with local and county law enforcement, lawyers, and or leadership positions working with policy and governance,” said Dan Bittinger, (R) Woodbury Co. Supervisors Dist. 2 Candidate. “My current role as pastor works with bettering the community, working with people that need help, assistance with local government, how to make their lives better. So, all my roles as a leader has always involved working with people and working with organizations to make them healthier and stronger.”

“If you’re elected, what’s “job one” for you?” asked Breen. “My biggest priority, ‘job one’ for me, is budget accountability,” said Bittinger. “In their role as supervisor, their greatest role, the thing that takes up their job is really budget accountability, overseeing the budget and finance, and making sure the county spends less than it brings in.”

“Concerns have been raised-- and legal action taken-- by some Woodbury County residents, who don’t want a carbon capture pipeline built, and buried, across the county,” said Breen. “Where do you stand on the use of eminent domain to get land for the project?” “Well, first of all, I don’t want the pipeline to be here,” Bittinger said. “Period. I don’t think it’s healthy or safe for Woodbury County. Secondly, it’s a private company, so the use of eminent domain by the Iowa Utilities Board I don’t think would be right or legal in that matter.

