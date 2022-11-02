DECISION 2022: Woodbury County Supervisor District 2 Candidate Jeremy Dumkrieger

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Democrat Jeremy Dumkrieger is running for the open District 2 seat on the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors.

“Jeremy, why are you the best candidate for the job of Woodbury County Supervisor?” asked Matt Breen. “Well Matt, I’m a lifelong Iowan,” said Jeremy Dumkrieger, (D) Woodbury County Supervisor Dist. 2 Candidate. “I grew up on a farm, so I know what it’s like to live in rural Iowa. I graduated from a small town. I went to Morningside College. I’ve lived in Iowa my entire life. I’ve been in Sioux City about 20 years now. I have locally at some local schools. I’ve had all kinds of jobs. I’ve worked in factories, I’ve worked in retail. I’ve pretty much done all kinds of jobs that are possible. I’ve experienced debt, I’ve experienced good fortune. I’ve experienced medical issues with my family. I understand what it’s like to lose jobs. I understand what it’s like out there right now. I’m the best candidate for this job because I’m not a rubber stamp. I’m going to look into the issues. I will talk to everybody. I will do research on my own. I will push back on what needs to be pushed back on. When things are going wrong I won’t hide things. I’m going to put them out in the open and tell the truth. "

“If you’re elected what’s “job one?” asked Breen. “Well, there are lots of jobs out there that are important,” said Dumkrieger. “The biggest thing moving forward is the infrastructure money that’s coming through the federal government. We will have millions and millions of dollars to fix roads and bridges and all sorts of other things. We need to invest in those things and make sure the money is going to the right places, and that we’re hiring locally. Jobs is basically the number one priority that we have looking into our future. If we don’t have jobs here our kids aren’t going to stay. We’re not going to have businesses come. And, this is really important for our future because our farming depends on it. It’s a whole big cycle of ‘we’re in this together’. We all need to start looking at it that way so we can get jobs and work toward the future.”

“Concerns have been raised-- and legal action taken-- by some Woodbury County residents, who don’t want a carbon capture pipeline built, and buried, across the county,” said Breen. “Where do you stand on the use of eminent domain to get land for the project?” “Eminent domain is bad enough when the government has to do it, let alone a private industry, it’s just wrong,” said Dumkrieger. “This should never be supported by any politician. Your property is your property. having said that can you imagine someone wanting to put a McDonald’s in your house? And, they’re allowed to do it. It’s a slippery slope, right? Beyond eminent domain, the thing about these pipelines is that they are super deadly. They have the potential to kill tons of people. Everyone is worried about the windmills and how dangerous those will be over time. But, if these things rupture, they’re under such high pressure, that they will leak, and take all of the oxygen out of the air. They’ll filter down through low-lying areas and if your house is in the way your family is dead. It will kill your family, It will kill your livestock and everything that’s there. And, there’s no one coming to help you because you basically need scuba gear to get in there because there is no oxygen. So, I would like to see all of those folks that were out there at the windmill meetings to get involved and get these things stopped or highly regulated with ordinances. And, I know that I, for one, win or lose this elections, I will be out there helping whoever needs it for these things.”

If you would like to hear from Dumkrieger’s opponent, Dan Bittinger, follow this link.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.