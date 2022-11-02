Election 2022 Special Report: The Medicaid Vote

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota News Now is taking a closer look at the ballot initiatives going before South Dakota voters.

Tuesday night, we focused on Amendment D, which aims to expand Medicaid eligibility in South Dakota.

David Owen, the president of the South Dakota Chamber of Commerce and Industry, joined the program to discuss why South Dakotans should approve the measure. We also spoke with Keith Moore, the state director for Americans for Prosperity, who said Amendment D isn’t right for South Dakota.

Statehouse reporter Austin Goss broke down the bipartisan support that the measure is receiving, and looked at the difference in campaigning between supporters and opponents.

You can find more information on South Dakota ballot measures here.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a fatal shooting happened at 1421 W. 5th Street on Oct. 29.
Police identify two killed in Sioux City shooting on Saturday
Clare Margaret Meacham went out drinking while leaving her 5-month-old baby home alone, police...
Mom facing DUI charge after leaving baby home alone to go drinking, police say
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Gunderson's Jewelers was robbed by men carrying sledgehammers to break glass cases.
Sioux City Police release more information on Gunderson’s robbery
Deadly truck fire: Tanker carrying 8,500 gallons of gasoline explodes on Stow highway
Truck driver dies after tanker explodes on highway, officials say

Latest News

Rich Pedersen
Nebraska authorities searching for missing man
The entrance to the South Dakota State Auditor's office in the State Capitol.
Meet the Candidates: State Auditor
DECISION 2022: Iowa House District 2 Candidate Steve Hansen
DECISION 2022: Iowa State House District 2 Candidate Steve Hansen
Shoes from Goodwill's Shoe & Mitten Drive
Goodwill’s Shoe & Mitten Party coming up, how you can help