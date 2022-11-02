Gov. Reynolds appeals court decision on masks in schools

Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 3:11 PM CDT
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Governor Kim Reynolds announced on Wednesday that she has appealed a court ruling issued on Tuesday that would allow school districts to impose universal mask mandates.

“As I’ve said all along, whether a child wears a mask to school is up to the parents, not the government,” said Gov. Reynolds. “I will appeal this ruling so that Iowa families have the right to decide what’s best for their children.”

Reynolds had previously signed a state law in May 2021 that would ban mask mandates. However, parents of children with chronic health conditions argued the state was violating federal disability rights law. They argued some kids are at a higher risk of complications from COVID-19, so even if those around them are vaccinated, they should be required to wear masks.

A federal judge ruled in their favor, meaning schools must consider requiring masks if parents request it, in some cases.

