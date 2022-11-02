Hy-Vee joins list of stores closed for Thanksgiving Day

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Hy-Vee plans to close all of its 285 locations for Thanksgiving, joining Kohl’s, Target, Best Buy and others in closing on the holiday. The Midwest grocery chain said it will close all its locations so its more thank 80,000 employees can spend time with their families.

According to a news release, this is the first time in the company’s 92-year history that they will close on Thanksgiving. All Hy-Vee grocery stores, Dollar Fresh Markets, Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh locations, Wall to Wall Wine and Spirits locations, and Hy-Vee Wine & Spirits locations will be closed. Customers will still be able to pay at the pump for fuel at all Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh locations on Thanksgiving Day. Hy-Vee’s Corporate Office will also be closed.

Customers who purchase holiday meal packs will be able to schedule a time to pick up their order in-store prior to the Thanksgiving holiday or via curbside pickup from 8 to 11 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day at Hy-Vee grocery stores.

Customers can order holiday meal packs by calling their local Hy-Vee store or by ordering online.

For more information on specific store locations or hours, please visit www.hy-vee.com/stores.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.