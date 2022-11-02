‘I owe him my life’: Woman rescued from fiery crash by firefighter boyfriend

A firefighter pulled his girlfriend from a car after they were in a fiery crash caused by a tanker. (SOURCE: WPLG)
By Rosh Lowe
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TAMPA BAY, Fla. (WPLG) – In a flash, an otherwise ordinary Uber ride turned into a fiery crash involving a tanker truck loaded with fuel.

A Florida woman survived the crash thanks to the quick actions of her boyfriend, who is also a firefighter.

Bryan Aparicio’s job is to save lives, and that professional experience helped him jump into action to save his girlfriend’s life, Su Hninyj.

“I just get emotional over all this,” Hninyj said. “I couldn’t believe we made it together. I’m so happy that everybody survived.”

Aparicio and Hninyj were in the back of an Uber in Delray Beach when troopers said a car cut off a fuel tanker that collided with the Uber.

Hninyj said one moment, she was sitting in the Uber, and the next thing she knew, she wasn’t sure whether or not she would live.

“I was sitting in the car, and I was just thinking, ‘Oh my God, I’m not going to make this, we’re not going to survive this, I’m going to die,” she said.

Immediately, there were flames everywhere, and a raging inferno surrounded the couple. Aparicio was able to get out of their car, engulfed in flames. He wouldn’t leave Hninyj behind and went back in through the rear windshield to rescue her.

“We love each other even more now we almost lost each other,” she said. “I owe him my life.”

Hninyj said the vehicle exploded behind them as they ran to safety.

Aparicio is now at home recovering from second and third-degree burns on his face, head and arms.

Hninyj said she has burns all over her legs and arms.

Fortunately, the Uber driver survived as well but suffered burns to over 35% of his body.

“I’m happy that you’re alive, I’m happy that I’m alive, I’m happy that Bryan’s alive, I’m just happy that we’re all here, that’s what matters,” Hninyj said.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help pay the couple’s hospital bills and other expenses. Another GoFundMe account was created to help the 61-year-old Uber driver Carlos Molina.

Copyright 2022 WPLG via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

