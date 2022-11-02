Kingsley farmer passes away from cancer, community comes together to harvest his last crop

KINGSLEY, Iowa (KTIV) - Harvest season is coming to a close for farmers all across Siouxland. But one local farmer wasn’t able to get his crops out of the ground as he lost his battle with cancer in October.

Tim Morgan passed away at the age of 44 and left behind a wife, five kids and his parents, as well as a community that will greatly miss his presence.

Tim was a farmer at heart and wasn’t able to harvest his crops this year as his battle with cancer was too much to overcome. After his passing local farmers decided to help the Morgan family harvest Tim’s farmland.

“Neighbors wanted to help, so a couple of combines have come, and we have five grain carts, I guess, and we set up a couple of augers on the bins and just knocked some corn out,” said Roger Campbell, a friend of the family who helped with the harvest.

Tim’s father, Doug Morgan, is more than grateful for the generous help.

“Doug was doing real well on his own, but we just really wanted to help him,” said Campbell.

“That’s what’s special about this part of this country, small town U.S.A. people out in the country are here to help,” said Doug.

The characteristics used to describe the helpful farmers around Kingsley are the same words that those who knew Tim would use to describe him.

“Tim he was a family man and he loved farming and that’s what he lived for,” said Doug.

“He was always cordial kind of a jokester you know he had different things to say,” said Campbell. “Made me smile, he was a fine young man.”

Doug said that the impact left by Tim will be felt by many, including Tim’s kids.

Before Tim Morgan had left this earth, he did what any good farmer would do, he planted the seed for the love of farming in his kids.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.