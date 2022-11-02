Nebraska authorities searching for missing man

CEDAR COUNTY, Neb. (KTIV) - Authorities in northeast Nebraska are searching for a missing man.

The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help searching for 65-year-old Rich Pedersen. According to the sheriff office’s Facebook page, Pedersen was last seen in Hartington, Nebraska at about 5 p.m. on Oct. 31.

He is described as a 6′1″ white man with blue eyes and blonde/gray hair. He was last seen driving a dark blue Ford F-150 with the license plate 13-99A.

If you have any information on Pedersen’s location, call the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office at (402) 254-6884.

