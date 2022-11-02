Northwest Iowa man found guilty of a lesser charge in Emmet County murder

CeJay Van Der Wilt was found guilty of a lesser charge on Tuesday, Nov. 1.
CeJay Van Der Wilt was found guilty of a lesser charge on Tuesday, Nov. 1.(Emmet County Jail)
By Kim Fickett
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMMET CO., Iowa (KTIV) - On Tuesday, Nov. 1, a Rockwell City, Iowa man was found guilty in the death of an Estherville, Iowa man, whose body was found on a rural road in Emmet County in October 2021.

According to KUOO Radio, an Emmet County jury found CeJay Van Der Wilt guilty of a lesser charge of involuntary manslaughter in the death of David McDowell, late Tuesday afternoon.

Van Der Wilt was originally charged with first-degree murder in the case. The jury’s verdict came after about two hours of deliberation.

Jurors also found a key witness called by the prosecution, Brady Salberg, also played a role in McDowell’s death. Additionally, Salberg’s testimony, as well as that presented by Connor Uhde, a co-defendant, differed from the evidence that was presented during the trial. Uhde has already pleaded guilty to attempted murder and kidnapping for his involvement in McDowell’s death.

The post-trial motions and sentencing for Van Der Wilt have been set for Dec. 6.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Rich Pedersen
Missing adult in Cedar County found safe
This is a photo of Adam Zimmer of the Minnesota Vikings NFL football team. This image reflects...
Bengals offensive analyst Adam Zimmer dies at 38
Brenda Payer
Missing woman found safe and unharmed, according to SCPD
Astronomers said they spotted a "planet killer" asteroid lurking undetected within the glare of...
‘Planet killer’ asteroid spotted in sun’s glare, scientists say

Latest News

Windy, cloudy, & warm afternoon
Windy, cloudy, & warm afternoon
Planet Fitness Logo.
Planet Fitness and other national brands announced for Norfolk, NE
FILE - In this photo made on Thursday, June 16, 2022, rows of fresh meat is seen through the...
USDA says more than $200M will help meat processors expand
drone
Secret Service announces No Drone Zone ahead of Trump rally