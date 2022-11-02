Northwest Iowa man found guilty of a lesser charge in Emmet County murder

EMMET CO., Iowa (KTIV) - On Tuesday, Nov. 1, a Rockwell City, Iowa man was found guilty in the death of an Estherville, Iowa man, whose body was found on a rural road in Emmet County in October 2021.

According to KUOO Radio, an Emmet County jury found CeJay Van Der Wilt guilty of a lesser charge of involuntary manslaughter in the death of David McDowell, late Tuesday afternoon.

Van Der Wilt was originally charged with first-degree murder in the case. The jury’s verdict came after about two hours of deliberation.

Jurors also found a key witness called by the prosecution, Brady Salberg, also played a role in McDowell’s death. Additionally, Salberg’s testimony, as well as that presented by Connor Uhde, a co-defendant, differed from the evidence that was presented during the trial. Uhde has already pleaded guilty to attempted murder and kidnapping for his involvement in McDowell’s death.

The post-trial motions and sentencing for Van Der Wilt have been set for Dec. 6.

