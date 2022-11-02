Northwest Iowa town evacuated due to large field fire Wednesday

Ricketts, IOWA (KTIV) - A northwest Iowa town was evacuated Wednesday due to a large field fire near Ricketts, Iowa.

According to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, a call came in between 11 a.m. and noon about a large field fire in the 1500 block of J Avenue in Charter Oak.

The fire moved quickly due to high winds, which led to authorities evacuating Ricketts, Iowa.

Authorities say the fire has been extinguished as of 3 p.m. and no structures were damaged as a result of the fire.

There is no additional information at this time.

