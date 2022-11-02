Northwest Iowa town evacuated due to large field fire Wednesday

Fire at Pike County Detention Center
Fire at Pike County Detention Center(MGN)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Ricketts, IOWA (KTIV) - A northwest Iowa town was evacuated Wednesday due to a large field fire near Ricketts, Iowa.

According to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, a call came in between 11 a.m. and noon about a large field fire in the 1500 block of J Avenue in Charter Oak.

The fire moved quickly due to high winds, which led to authorities evacuating Ricketts, Iowa.

Authorities say the fire has been extinguished as of 3 p.m. and no structures were damaged as a result of the fire.

There is no additional information at this time.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Rich Pedersen
Missing adult in Cedar County found safe
This is a photo of Adam Zimmer of the Minnesota Vikings NFL football team. This image reflects...
Bengals offensive analyst Adam Zimmer dies at 38
Astronomers said they spotted a "planet killer" asteroid lurking undetected within the glare of...
‘Planet killer’ asteroid spotted in sun’s glare, scientists say
Brenda Payer
Missing woman found safe and unharmed, according to SCPD

Latest News

Authorities identify individual that reportedly went into the Missouri River
Body found in Missouri River yesterday identified as man who jumped from railroad bridge in September
Windy, cloudy, & warm afternoon
Windy, cloudy, & warm afternoon
CeJay Van Der Wilt was found guilty of a lesser charge on Tuesday, Nov. 1.
Northwest Iowa man found guilty of a lesser charge in Emmet County murder
Planet Fitness Logo.
Planet Fitness and other national brands announced for Norfolk, NE